Buri Ram and Samut Prakan on alert for rabies

Authorities in Samut Prakan and Buri Ram provinces have issued warnings to people about an outbreak of rabies during the hot season. Buri Ram has already enforced an order declaring all 23 districts as a controlled zone after detecting the disease in 23 of 77 samples sent for testing.

