Buddhists urged not to throw coins in fish ponds after green turtle saved
Following the news last week that green turtle "Ormsin" had successfully undergone a life-saving after consuming more than 900 coins, Phra Pattana Thannavaro, deputy abbot of Watpa Dhamma Autthayan in Khon Kaen, has warned Buddhists to think carefully before "making merit" by throwing coins into a fish pond. "Three years ago, the temple lost three arapaimas from eating coins that the people threw into the temple's fish pond," Phra Pattana said.
