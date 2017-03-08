Buddhists urged not to throw coins in...

Buddhists urged not to throw coins in fish ponds after green turtle saved

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Following the news last week that green turtle "Ormsin" had successfully undergone a life-saving after consuming more than 900 coins, Phra Pattana Thannavaro, deputy abbot of Watpa Dhamma Autthayan in Khon Kaen, has warned Buddhists to think carefully before "making merit" by throwing coins into a fish pond. "Three years ago, the temple lost three arapaimas from eating coins that the people threw into the temple's fish pond," Phra Pattana said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC