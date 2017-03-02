Black bear falls to death from helicopter 'after waking up and...
The animal was being flown to a national park in Prachin Buri, 100 miles east of Bangkok, when the incident happened. Animal activists were appalled by the death of the Asian black bear, which slipped out of the net it was being transported inside.
