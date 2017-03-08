BAFS ponders pipeline extension

BAFS ponders pipeline extension

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Mr Prakobkiat says the potential pipeline extension into Myanmar and China would be Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services' first project undertaken abroad. SET-listed Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Plc is mulling an extension of a pipeline project from the North of Thailand into Myanmar and China, with plans to conduct a feasibility study by the end of this year or early next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,488,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC