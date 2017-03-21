Aussie bikie arrested in Thailand
A Western Australian man, who is alleged to be a member of the Bandidos motorbike gang in Thailand, has been arrested on charges of extortion and threatening violence in the north of the country. Derek Paul Gibson and Dutch man, Adrianus van Gool were arrested in Chiang Mai department store car park late last week, after police were told by another Australian man they were threatening to kill his family over unpaid debt-recovery fees.
