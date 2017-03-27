Arch Capital's Phuket project set to ...

Arch Capital's Phuket project set to break price record

7 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A hillside villa at MontAzure, overlooking Kamala beach, could fetch US$20 million, a new record for property on Thailand's biggest island Arch Capital, a Hong Kong based boutique real estate equity fund, is to build a luxury residential resort on the western coast of Phuket that could set record prices for property on Thailand's largest island. A private hillside estate villa featuring Thai contemporary design on a 10,000 square metre plot could cost as much as US$20 million at the MontAzure development.

Chicago, IL

