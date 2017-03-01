Appeal Court upholds Jatupat's bail r...

Appeal Court upholds Jatupat's bail rejection

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Court of Appeal in Khon Kaen on Wednesday upheld a criminal court decision to reject activist Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpatraraksa's bail request, reasoning the activist showed a tendency to redicule state power and cause more trouble to the state. The Region IV court said the lese majeste law, which Pai was charged with breaking, was a security case with a severe penalty and might lead him to abscond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC