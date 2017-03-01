Appeal Court upholds Jatupat's bail rejection
The Court of Appeal in Khon Kaen on Wednesday upheld a criminal court decision to reject activist Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpatraraksa's bail request, reasoning the activist showed a tendency to redicule state power and cause more trouble to the state. The Region IV court said the lese majeste law, which Pai was charged with breaking, was a security case with a severe penalty and might lead him to abscond.
