Another election delay

Thitipan Chuaboonchai, chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee's subcommittee on collection of public opinion, seen here at a public meeting at Udon Thani on Feb 5, says an election could occur in September or October of 2018 - if everything goes smoothly. Amid some anxiety about when the next general election will take place, Constitution Drafting Committee member Thitipan Chuaboonchai has indicated the key to determining that would depend on the readiness of the Election Commission and political parties, which must be revamped under the charter's organic laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.