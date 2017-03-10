Advantech to push Industry 4.0 in Thailand with local partners

Industrial PC maker Advantech recently hosted a forum in Bangkok, Thailand focusing on Industry 4.0 and has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Thailand's Federation of Thai Industries and local leading ICT player Computer Union, looking to push into Thailand's Industry 4.0 market. Advantech president Chaney Ho pointed out that most of Thailand's manufacturing industries are still in the phase of Industry 2.0 and only a few players have begun adopting the Industry 4.0 concept.

