A wind from the Northeast

A new crop of films from Isan are finding success by depicting Thais in ways not ordinarily seen on the big screen Last month the cinemas saw a sleeper hit -- and don't be surprised if your cultural radar didn't beep. The homemade Isan film Thi Baan The Series attracted huge crowds not to Bangkok cineplexes, or not at first, but to theatres in Si Sa Ket, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and elsewhere across the Northeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.