A time for govt sacrifice

14 hrs ago

The manner in which Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chose to make a plea for Thais to sacrifice by paying 1% more in value-added tax as well as the timing could not be more wrong. It's no surprise the premier's latest move has been met largely with negative press coverage and a public backlash while members of his administration rushed to assure everyone that the VAT will remain unchanged at 7% for another year.

Chicago, IL

