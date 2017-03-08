A Natural Treasure Lanna ... The Charm Of The North 2017
A hundred paintings by Jay Surasen are being displayed at the "A Natural Treasure Lanna ... The Charm Of The North 2017" at Chulalongkorn University's Jamjuree Art Gallery until March 16. This is the 13th solo exhibition by the Kalasin-born, Chiang Mai-based artist held with the aim to celebrate HRH Princess Soamsawali's 60th birthday and to pay a tribute to the late King Bhumibol.
