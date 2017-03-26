A dream we all share
President Duterte met with the Filipino community in Bangkok, Thailand, last Thursday and spoke of his wish that the time will come when Filipinos do not have to leave the country to find work. "Ang dream ko sa Pilipinas - hindi ko na maabot yan pero sisimulan ko - in 10 years hindi na kayo lalabas ng bansa," he said.
