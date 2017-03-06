A Deeply Relaxed Rescued Elephant Ado...

A Deeply Relaxed Rescued Elephant Adorably Snores While Taking a Cool Mud Bath Under the Hot Sun

A deeply relaxed elephant named Kabu, who lives at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand , adorably snored away while luxuriating in a nice cool mud bath on a hot day. Kabu had been rescued from an illegal logging operation where she injured her ankle.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
