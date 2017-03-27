A day in Photos

B34.9m Rolls-Royce Black Badge in Bangkok and a B17.6bn tax bill for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra are among featured events on March 28, 2017. Miss Thailand Universe Chalita "Namtan" Suansane poses for photographers when B34.9m Rolls-Royce Black Badge is introduced at Bangkok International Motor Show in Nonthaburi province.

