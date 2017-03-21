A 25-year-old sea turtle in Thailand ...

A 25-year-old sea turtle in Thailand died from eating coins

19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Veterinarians operated on Bank to remove 915 coins weighing 11 pounds from her stomach, which she swallowed. A 25-year-old sea turtle in Thailand died from eating coins 25-year-old green sea turtle "Bank" receives rehabilitation treatment at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, March 10, 2017.

