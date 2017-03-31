31 guns, ammo seized in Uthai Thani r...

31 guns, ammo seized in Uthai Thani raids

Police seized 31 firearms and 28 rounds of assorted ammunition in raids on 30 premises aimed at people suspected of wielding dark influence in Uthai Thani province on Thursday. The operation involved about 400 police from the Crime Suppression Division and other units.

