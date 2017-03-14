14 E. Europeans in Pattaya - Mafia' arrested, deported
Four Russian gangsters who set up shop in Pattaya have been arrested, along with ten other Eastern Europeans engaged in what immigration officials called "Mafia" behavior. Immigration and Provincial Police Region 2 officials announced the planned deportation of the convicted drug dealers and extortionists wanted on Interpol "red notices" March 20 following their arrests over the past several months.
