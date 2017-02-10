Xaysana linked to alleged drug networ...

Xaysana linked to alleged drug networks in South Thailand and Malaysia: NCB

5 min ago Read more: The Nation

EVIDENCE HAS been uncovered that links alleged Laotian drug kingpin Xaysana Keopimpha to a network suspected of selling drugs in Thailand's South and also Malaysia. Narcotics Control Board secretary general Sirinya Sitthichai confirmed a link had been established between the network of Bulan Tareeseub and Xaysana.

