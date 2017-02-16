Woman and sister killed in Thailand

Read more: Pnompenh Post

A Cambodian woman and her sister were stabbed to death, allegedly by the woman's drug-addicted husband, in Thailand's Chanthaburi province yesterday morning. According to Chim Chamnan, chief of the Cambodia-Thailand Border Relations Office in Pailin province, the murders took place when the woman refused to give her husband money to buy drugs.

Chicago, IL

