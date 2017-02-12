Weaving a community together

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Continuing our female leadership series, Life talks to Sangiam Sawaenglap, who helped turn her rural village in Sukhothai into a model for community-based tourism Villagers of Ban Na Ton Chan community in Sukhothai's Si Satchanalai district describe Sangiam Sawaenglap as kind, caring and diligent. She is the force behind the success of her village, regarded as a role model of community-based tourism and a well-known eco-tourism destination in the North.

Chicago, IL

