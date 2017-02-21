Wanted South Korean businessman arrested

Immigration Police in Nong Khai province yesterday arrested a South Korean businessman wanted over the alleged embezzlement of 52 million won in construction materials bought in his native country last year. Bu Yon Kyan, 58, was nabbed while trying to sneak into Thailand via a border pier in Nong Khai's Tha Bo district, having taken a long-tailed boat from Laos.

