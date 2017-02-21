Wanted South Korean businessman arrested

Wanted South Korean businessman arrested

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Immigration Police in Nong Khai province yesterday arrested a South Korean businessman wanted over the alleged embezzlement of 52 million won in construction materials bought in his native country last year. Bu Yon Kyan, 58, was nabbed while trying to sneak into Thailand via a border pier in Nong Khai's Tha Bo district, having taken a long-tailed boat from Laos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC