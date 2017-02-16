Vietnam, Thailand enhance defence par...

Vietnam, Thailand enhance defence partnership

14 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Strengthening cooperation with Thailand, including in defence, is a priority for Vietnam, affirmed Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich at a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha in Bangkok Wednesday. Minister Lich told the Thai PM that the Vietnamese defence ministry would continue working closely with their Thai counterparts, contributing to the two countries' strategic partnership, which was established in June 2013.

Chicago, IL

