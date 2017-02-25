Victorian man Thomas Keating unable t...

Victorian man Thomas Keating unable to leave Thailand for months after jet-ski fatality

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Bangkok: Victorian man Thomas Keating will be unable to leave Thailand for months pending a Thai court hearing on a charge of reckless driving causing the death of his partner Emily Collie in a jet-ski crash. Phuket provincial court has directed that Mr Keating present himself in court on June 23, crushing hopes his return to Australia was imminent, the Phuket News reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC