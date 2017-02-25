Victorian man Thomas Keating unable to leave Thailand for months after jet-ski fatality
Bangkok: Victorian man Thomas Keating will be unable to leave Thailand for months pending a Thai court hearing on a charge of reckless driving causing the death of his partner Emily Collie in a jet-ski crash. Phuket provincial court has directed that Mr Keating present himself in court on June 23, crushing hopes his return to Australia was imminent, the Phuket News reported.
