Van shooter turns accuser

The man who allegedly shot and killed a youth in a roadside incident last week has filed charges against the 'gang of teenagers' he says threatened to attack him. The 50-year-old engineer who admitted to shooting a teenager dead in self-defence after a car parking dispute in Chon Buri has filed a complaint with police against the teenagers of which the victim was a member, saying they had attacked him prior to the shooting.

