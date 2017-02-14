Valentinea s Day observed across Kingdom

Valentinea s Day observed across Kingdom

13 hrs ago

At Singha Park of Chiang Rai province, couples joined in an activity by boarding giant balloons set up as part of the ASEAN International Balloon Festival. The couples were allowed to register their marriages while airborne in the hot air balloons.

Chicago, IL

