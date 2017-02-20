Unwelcome arrival
What looks like a skincare product in this picture is actually cocaine that has been transformed into cream and concealed in cosmetic jars. An Ecuadorian woman has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine disguised as moisturiser into the country.
