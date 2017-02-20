Underwater weddings mark Valentine's Day
For this southern province, Valentine's Day is the time some brides and grooms opt to tie the knots deep in the beautiful Andaman sea to make their special day memorable. Trang on Tuesday hosted its annual "Underwater Wedding Ceremony" at Kradan island off Kantang district, with support from the provincial chamber of commerce and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
