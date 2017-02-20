U.S. Adm. Harry Harris visit to Thail...

U.S. Adm. Harry Harris visit to Thailand shows sign of new Trump approach

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The arrival this week of the top U.S. military commander in East Asia is being taken here as just one more sign of how President Trump is upending diplomacy and putting his own stamp on U.S. foreign policy priorities. Adm. Harry B. Harris, the head of U.S. Pacific Command, will make the trip to Thailand on Tuesday to open the massive 10-day Cobra Gold military exercise, long the bedrock event in the bilateral alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC