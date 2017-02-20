Two killed, 13 injured in passenger v...

Two killed, 13 injured in passenger van crash

Yesterday

Two people were killed and 13 others injured when their chartered van crashed into a roadside tree in Muang Prachuap Khiri Khan district early on Monday. Police and emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash at kilometre markers 328/800 on Phetkasem Road in Huay Sai subdistrict about 5.30am.

Chicago, IL

