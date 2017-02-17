Traditional Thai cuisine, promoted in...

Traditional Thai cuisine, promoted in Romania by a Thai Food Cooking Class"

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania continues the events related to the development of the cooperation relations with the countries having professional diplomats in our country. A proof of this is the recent event "Thai Food Cooking Class" - the 2017 edition, designed to promote traditional Thai cuisine in Romania and to popularize the culture and the touristic opportunities provided by this country.

Chicago, IL

