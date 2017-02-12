Tourist in Thailand faces prison for feeding fish

'Do not breathe under the water'? 'Falling can be deadly'? You don't say! The world's most entirely pointless signs revealed 'They're just bags of intestines - full of faeces': Explorer Ed Stafford reveals that eating TADPOLES was a new low as he tackled the Patagonia wilds Forget Bond Street: Why a trip to Bicester Village will satisfy all designer label junkies A 15,000sq-foot spa, a cigar room and an in-house cinema: The Austrian ski-in-ski-out five-star hotel that will appease even the most reluctant snow bunny Nervous fliers look away! With runways on cliff edges and snow covered peaks, these really are the world's most TERRIFYING airport landings Don't let your valuables fly away! How hand luggage put in the hold on jam-packed flights might not be covered by your travel insurance Pea plant pilgrims: Tracing the strange history of the 19th Century Czech friar who founded modern ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.