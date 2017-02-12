Tourist faces jail for feeding breadc...

Tourist faces jail for feeding breadcrumbs to fish in Phuket, Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A tourist who allegedly fed breadcrumbs to fish at an ecologically-sensitive coral reef in Thailand faces a hefty fine or even jail time. Olga Smirnova was spotted by authorities patrolling Plub Pla Bay on February 19 in the popular tourist resort of Phuket, and was later arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC