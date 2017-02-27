Tour the Factory That Cranks Out 90 M...

Tour the Factory That Cranks Out 90 Million Tennis Balls a Year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Wired

Two steel rollers knead the rubber, which is then pushed through an extruder to form a roll sliced into small chunks called "slugs." Two steel rollers knead the rubber, which is then pushed through an extruder to form a roll sliced into small chunks called "slugs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC