Three arrested after vehicles intercepted with huge drugs haul

16 hrs ago

Police arrested three Hmong suspects and seized 1 million "yaba" pills, about 90 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine known as "ice", and 165kg of heroin in Chiang Rai province early Thursday morning, deputy national police chief Pol General Chalermkiat Sriworakhan told the press conference in neighbouring Chiang Mai province. Police set up roadblocks after a tip-off that drug traffickers driving a Mitsubishi sedan and a Mitsubishi pick-up truck with Phayao-registered licence plates would transport drugs from the border district of Mae Sai district to a location further into the country.

