Thomas Keating pleads guilty over jet...

Thomas Keating pleads guilty over jet-ski tragedy

Thomas Keating arriving at Phuket police station with members of his family, and the family of his late girlfriend Emily Collie. Photo: [email protected] Bangkok: Victorian man Thomas Keating has pleaded guilty before a Thai court to a charge of reckless driving causing death over a tragic jet-ski crash that killed his partner Emily Collie.

Chicago, IL

