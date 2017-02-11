The loneliest, the saddest
In a recent PostScript featuring BBC Radio's Desert Island Discs, one of the more obscure record requests mentioned came from Dame Judi Dench, who asked for an excerpt from the daily Shipping Forecast, saying she liked the "romantic names". It struck a chord with me because as a kid I was also fascinated by this late-night forecast, primarily due to the exotic names: Viking, Cromarty, Dogger, Fisher, Rockall, Fastnet, Finisterre , Heligoland , Bailey, Fair Isle and so on.
