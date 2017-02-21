the Big Issue: Those pesky tourists

the Big Issue: Those pesky tourists

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

If you need to watch a rant or even start a hot dispute, pick an expatriate, any expat, and say "double pricing". Chinese tourists at Koh Phi Phi Marine National Park in Krabi have selfie sticks and typhoon shelter instructions, and now they're so brazen they even want to pay the same as Thais to enter the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC