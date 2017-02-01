Thailand To Carry Out Zoning Of Migra...

Thailand To Carry Out Zoning Of Migrant Workers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Thai government, through the Ministry of Labour, is regulating and conducting zoning of migrant workers in the country, Thai News Agency reported. Thai Labour Minister General Sirichai Diskul visited seaside Samut Sakhon Province on Thursday and called a meeting with local government leaders and representatives of the local private sector to discuss and follow up on the overall zoning of migrant workers in the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC