Thailand To Carry Out Zoning Of Migrant Workers

The Thai government, through the Ministry of Labour, is regulating and conducting zoning of migrant workers in the country, Thai News Agency reported. Thai Labour Minister General Sirichai Diskul visited seaside Samut Sakhon Province on Thursday and called a meeting with local government leaders and representatives of the local private sector to discuss and follow up on the overall zoning of migrant workers in the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.