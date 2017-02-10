Thailand: Policemen Mobilised To Beef...

Thailand: Policemen Mobilised To Beef Up Security Throughout Makhabucah Buddhist Holiday

More than 300 police officers were mobilised to beef up security in Thailand's southern Hat Yai district of Songkhla province throughout the Makhabucha Buddhist holiday until Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Thai News Agency reported. Over 300 policemen tourist police, and plainclothes police officers were mobilised to oversee security in important and crowded areas to create confidence among domestic and foreign tourists following attacks in three southernmost provinces.

