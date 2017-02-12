Thailand: Massive raids lead to seizure of US$85 mil worth of drugs
THAI police have seized drugs worth Bt 3 billion in three major drug busts over last week, national police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda told a press conference at the Royal Thai Police head office in Bangkok. The raids also led to the arrest of suspects allegedly linked to Laos drug kingping Xaysana Keopimpha, according to the Bangkok Post .
