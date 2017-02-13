Thailand launches Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry to boost tourism
Thailand on Sunday formally launches a ferry service across the Gulf of Thailand, linking tourist spots Pattaya and Hua Hin to boost tourism and economy. The China-built Royal 1 ferry with invited guests aboard prepares to leave Pattaya's Bali Hai pier for Hua Hin after its official launch ceremony on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC