Thailand launches Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry to boost tourism

Thailand on Sunday formally launches a ferry service across the Gulf of Thailand, linking tourist spots Pattaya and Hua Hin to boost tourism and economy. The China-built Royal 1 ferry with invited guests aboard prepares to leave Pattaya's Bali Hai pier for Hua Hin after its official launch ceremony on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

