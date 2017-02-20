Thailand hands out prenatal vitamins ...

Thailand hands out prenatal vitamins for Valentine's Day

21 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Feb. 10, 2017 photo, newborn babies sleep at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Thai government is distributing pills it calls "very magical vitamins" to prospective mothers boost the country's falling birthrate.

Chicago, IL

