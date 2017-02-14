Thailand closes Gulf 3 months to allo...

Thailand closes Gulf 3 months to allow marine animals to breed

The Department of Fisheries yesterday announced the closure of the Gulf of Thailand for three months to allow marine animals to breed. The closure of part of the 320,000 square kilometers metres of the Gulf covers 26,400 square kilometres or 16.5 million rai off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces.

Chicago, IL

