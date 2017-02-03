Thailand at head of drug - highway'

The arrest of Xaysana Keopimpha, the suspected mastermind behind several drug rackets in Southeast Asia, has raised fears that Thailand has become a "superhighway" for drug trafficking. For five years, narcotics police have tracked the suspected Lao drug kingpin and uncovered huge flows of drugs from country to country throughout the Southeast Asia mainland, said Narcotics Suppression Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk.

