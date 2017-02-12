Thai tourism ministry seeks to court ...

Thai tourism ministry seeks to court more Japanese women

21 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry aims to attract more female Japanese tourists to Thailand because they spend more than men. The ministry will promote activities to make Thailand more attractive to Japanese women, such as muay Thai, meditation, shopping, cookery, textile weaving and organic gardening, Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said at a luncheon talk entitled, "Empowering Women Leadership in Business and Society", held by Assumption University in Bangkok.

Chicago, IL

