Thai police charge Australian in girlfrienda s boating death

Thai police charge Australian in girlfriend's boating death

Police in Thailand charged an Australian man on Thursday with negligence resulting in the death of his girlfriend when their personal watercrafts collided at high speed off a resort island. In this image from video, two personal watercraft are parked in front a police station in Phuket, Thailand, Monday, Feb. 6, 2016, a day after the two collided.

Chicago, IL

