Thai police bust family of serial shoplifters

Police in Bangkok, Thailand are baffled by the discovery of a "family business" where the whole family makes a living by going on shoplifting sprees targeting popular convenience stores and supermarkets. Investigators were also puzzled to find that none of them tried to talk the other family members out of committing the crimes.

