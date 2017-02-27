Thai palace fires 'extremely evil' of...

Thai palace fires 'extremely evil' official

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn attends an event commemorating the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, as he joins people during the mourning of his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, in this file... A top official in Thailand's palace has been fired for "extremely evil" misconduct and political interests which threatened national security, the government said on Tuesday. Police General Jumpol Manmai, who had served as intelligence chief under ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had until recently been one of the most senior figures in new King Maha Vajiralongkorn's household.

