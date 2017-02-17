Thai gov't panel approves coal plant ...

Thai gov't panel approves coal plant in popular tourist area

Suda Hemsanga, a Krabi resident, yells in protest against a proposed coal-fired plant on Thailand's coast, in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 17, 2017. Thai government's committee approved construction of an 800-megawatt coal power plant near pristine beaches on the Andaman Sea, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced Friday.

